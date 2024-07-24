Thane: 5 try to sell silver, idols stolen from Daman, arrested

The gang broke into a shop in Daman, and stole 3 kg of silver, idols and other valuables and tried selling in Mumbai

Police have arrested five people in Maharashtra's Thane district while trying to sell silver and idols stolen from a shop in Daman, in the union territory of Daman and Diu, an official said on Wednesday.

According to senior inspector Yogesh Awhad from the Crime Uni-II in Bhiwandi, the gang recently broke into a shop in Daman, about 200 km from Mumbai, and took away 3 kg of silver, idols and some valuables from there, reported PTI.

As per the news agency report, the police received a tip on Tuesday about some people coming to Bhiwandi in Thane district to sell the stolen silver and other goods. Acting on the tip, they laid a trap and arrested the five accused, he said.

Citing their investigation, Awhad said the five have also committed many other crimes in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, according to PTI.

Woman travels to Pakistan by obtaining fake documents; booked with man

A case was registered against a 23-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly travelling to Pakistan by forging passport and visa made using fake documents, reported PTI citing an official on Tuesday.

Apart from the woman, the police also filed a case against an unidentified man for facilitating her fake documents, he said.

The accused woman has been identified as Nagma Noor Maksood Ali alias Sanam Khan. She changed her name and obtained Aadhaar card, PAN card and her daughter's birth certificate from a centre in Lokmanya Nagar and then attached these documents to the passport application, the official of Vartak Nagar police station said.

She obtained a passport and visa for Pakistan and travelled to the neighbouring country on the basis of these documents.

The offence took place between May 2023 and 2024, the official said, a probe into the crime was underway.

The duo has been booked under the Indian Passports Act and others, the official added.

Man duped of more than Rs 8 cr by Dubai-based businessman in Thane

A 58-year-old architect from Thane city in Maharashtra was allegedly cheated of more than Rs 8 crore by a Dubai-based businessman, police said on Monday.

As per the PTI report, an official from Naupada police station noted that the police on Saturday registered a case against the alleged accused, Harish Chainani, and others involved in the crime.

According to the complaint, the accused, who imported luxury watches, allegedly lured the victim to join his venture as he wanted to expand it to India and asked him to invest Rs 4 crore, he said, reported PTI.

According to the official, in 2022-23, the victim allegedly gave the Dubai-based businessman 13 watches worth Rs 4.85 crore and a sum of Rs 4 crore for the business.

Later, the accused started giving him evasive replies and stopped taking his calls when the victim sought returns on his investment and proceeds from the sale of the watches, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)