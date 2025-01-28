The accused took the eight-year-old girl to an isolated place near the Thane building in the Manpada-Chitalsar area on Sunday evening and allegedly touched her inappropriately, the official from Chitalsar police station said

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane building's security guard held for sexually harassing minor girl x 00:00

An official on Tuesday said that the police have arrested a 38-year-old security guard of a Thane building on charges of sexually harassing a minor girl residing there, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused took the eight-year-old girl to an isolated place near the Thane building in the Manpada-Chitalsar area on Sunday evening and allegedly touched her inappropriately, the official from Chitalsar police station said, reported PTI.

The victim then ran away from there and informed her mother about the incident following which her parents approached the police with a complaint.

The security guard was subsequently arrested and booked under section 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

Man held seven months after molesting 9-year-old girl in Thane

Police have arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly molesting a minor girl residing in his neighbourhood in Maharashtra's Thane district seven months back, an official said on Sunday, reported PTI.

The alleged incident took place on June 11 last year in Bhiwandi town, but neither the complaint filed by the girl's mother nor the FIR mentioned the reason for the delay in reporting the matter to police, reported PTI.

The nine-year-old girl was playing on the ground near her house when the accused, who worked at a power loom in the town, lured her under the pretext of giving her money to buy chocolate.

He then took her to his house and allegedly touched her inappropriately, the official from Bhoiwada police station said, reported PTI.

Following a complaint by the girl's mother on Friday night, the police arrested the man on Saturday and booked him under relevant provisions, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

Two girls go missing from brick kiln in Thane district; kidnapping case registered

Two girls have been reported missing from a brick kiln in Maharashtra's Thane district, and a case of kidnapping has been registered, police said on Saturday, reported PTI.

The girls, aged 12 and 13 years, went missing from the brick kiln in Kakadwal village on Thursday evening, an official from Hill Line police station said.

He said their parents and the brick kiln owner carried out a frantic search for the duo and later approached the police with a complaint, reported PTI.

The official said a case under section 137 (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita has been registered, and efforts are underway to trace the girls.

(With inputs from PTI)