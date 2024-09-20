The Vartak Nagar police on Wednesday registered a first information report (FIR) against a businessman based in Vishakapattam in Andhra Pradesh, under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

The police on Friday said that a Thane businessman from was allegedly cheated of Rs 1.27 crore by a trader in a deal to supply gravel, reported news agency PTI.

The Vartak Nagar police on Wednesday registered a first information report (FIR) against a businessman based in Vishakapattam in Andhra Pradesh, under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), an official said, reported PTI.

The Thane businessman has alleged that the accused, Ajay Kumar Mangi, allegedly lured him into a deal to supply gravel to Bangladesh, promising returns in US dollars, he said, reported PTI.

The complainant supplied gravel worth Rs 1.27 crore between September 2021 and November 2023, he said, reported PTI.

However, instead of fulfilling the contract, Mangi allegedly sold the material to another party and did not pay the complainant, the official said, reported PTI.

He said the matter is under investigation, and no arrest has been made.

Case against 5 persons for forging death certificate, will of education baron

Police have registered an FIR against five persons for allegedly forging the death certificate and will of an education baron from Maharashtra's Thane district to acquire his property, an official said on Thursday, reported PTI.

Shivajirao Jondhale, who had set up a number of educational institutions, died in April this year due to an ailment, police said.

According to a complaint by his son Sagar Shivajirao Jondhale, the accused allegedly collaborated to forge his father's death certificate and will and submitted them to the Bombay High Court in May for probate, with the intention of illegally acquiring his property, reported PTI.

Based on the complaint, the Vishnu Nagar police in Dombivli registered the First Information Report (FIR) on September 15 against five persons under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), reported PTI.

A probe was on into the case, the police added.

(With inputs from PTI)