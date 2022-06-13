Breaking News
Thane: Case against 22-year-old man over social media post supporting Nupur Sharma

Updated on: 13 June,2022 04:02 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

In his post, Chavan mentioned "I support Nupur Sharma" along with a message and a picture of the suspended BJP functionary, the official said quoting the complaint

Protest against Nupur Sharma. Pic/AFP


Thane Police registered a case against a 22-year-man who posted a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, an official said on Monday.

For a few days, Nupur Sharma is facing a number of cases and police summons in connection with her alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad across India.




"On Sunday, a person saw the message posted by the 22-year-old accused, Mukesh Chavan, on his Facebook page and filed a police complaint," the official from Narpoli police station in Bhiwandi said.


