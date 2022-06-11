Mumbai: Police summons Nupur Sharma in remarks against Prophet Mohammad case

Police wants to record her statement in the case and she has been asked to appear before the investigating officer at 11 am on June 25

Nupur Sharma. File Photo

Mumbai Police has summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma to record a statement on June 25 in connection with her controversial and objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad, a police official informed.

Earlier this week, A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Nupur Sharma at Pydhonie police station after her remarks about the Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate which triggered a huge controversy and protest across India.

Also Read: Nupur Sharma hate speech row: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat

Show full article