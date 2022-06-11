Breaking News
Mild tremor of 3.5 magnitude was recorded in Maharashtra's Akola district
Prophet tweet row: Pune Police register FIR against expelled BJP functionary Naveen Kumar Jindal
Mumbai reports 1,745 new Covid-19 cases, one death
After Gadkari promises development funds of Rs 1,000 cr per kg of weight loss, Ujjain MP says he shed 15 kg
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Sore orders high-level probe into Ranchi violence
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai: Police summons Nupur Sharma in remarks against Prophet Mohammad case

Mumbai: Police summons Nupur Sharma in remarks against Prophet Mohammad case

Updated on: 11 June,2022 09:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Police wants to record her statement in the case and she has been asked to appear before the investigating officer at 11 am on June 25

Mumbai: Police summons Nupur Sharma in remarks against Prophet Mohammad case

Nupur Sharma. File Photo


Mumbai Police has summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma to record a statement on June 25 in connection with her controversial and objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad, a police official informed.

Earlier this week, A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Nupur Sharma at Pydhonie police station after her remarks about the Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate which triggered a huge controversy and protest across India.




Also Read: Nupur Sharma hate speech row: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news mumbai police

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK