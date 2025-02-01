Thane: Case against madrassa teacher for sexually assaulting minor boy

Crime took place in Bengaluru but case first registered by Thane police; according to the police, the boy from Maharashtra had enrolled at a Bengaluru-based madrassa for his studies last year and returned home earlier this month

The Shil-Daighar police under the Thane police commissionerate have registered a case against a Bengaluru-based madrassa teacher for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy. According to the police, the boy from Maharashtra had enrolled at a Bengaluru-based madrassa for his studies last year and returned home earlier this month.

After returning, he allegedly exhibited unusual behaviour, including indifference and a lack of interaction with his parents and family, which raised concerns. The matter came to light after his parents repeatedly questioned him for his behaviour following which the boy revealed the horrifying experience. According to the victim’s statement, his “teacher” would take him to the madrassa’s guest room and molest him, eventually subjecting him to further sexual assault. He told the police that the abuse occurred more than four to five times.

The boy further said that his teacher had threatened to kill him and his father if he spoke about the abuse. Based on the victim’s statement, the Shil-Daighar police have registered a case of rape under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO).

Sandipan Shinde, senior police inspector at the Shil-Daighar police station, told mid-day that the crime took place in Karnataka. “Since it was a case of sexual assault and the family insisted on filing an FIR, we registered the offence. It was a zero FIR, which has now been transferred to KG Halli police station (Kadugondanahalli, Bengaluru) for further investigation,” said Shinde. The victim’s medical examination and further probe will be handled by the Bengaluru police, said Shinde.

Zero FIR

A Zero FIR is one that can be registered by any police station, irrespective of jurisdiction. The FIR is then transferred to the relevant police station that registers a fresh FIR and starts investigation. It is meant to help victims of serious crimes, especially women and children, to lodge a complaint quickly and conveniently, without having to go from one police station to another.