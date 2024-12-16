Breaking News
Explained: Why Maharashtra ATS intensified drive against illegal Bangladeshi migrants
All you need to know about the new ministers sworn in Devendra Fadnavis government
BEST bus accident: Govandi man crushed under a wet-lease bus
Indian Railways adds 267 general coaches for unreserved passengers on Central Railway and Western Railway
Mumbai: City's pedestrian subways are dark, flooded, and forgotten
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Thane court acquits four accused in 2011 dacoity case over lack of evidence

Thane court acquits four accused in 2011 dacoity case over lack of evidence

Updated on: 16 December,2024 12:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai

Top

A Thane court acquitted four men in a 2011 dacoity case, citing lapses in investigation and insufficient evidence to establish their guilt under MCOCA provisions.

Thane court acquits four accused in 2011 dacoity case over lack of evidence

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Thane court acquits four accused in 2011 dacoity case over lack of evidence
x
00:00

A special court in Thane district has acquitted four individuals accused under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in connection with a 2011 dacoity case, citing insufficient evidence to sustain the charges.


Special MCOCA judge Amit M Shete acquitted Shravan alias Sarya Nago Waghe (40), Shankar Nago Waghe (33), Somnath alias Sonu Chintaman Kate (34), and Yashwant alias Buta Chandar Waghe (33) of charges including dacoity, criminal conspiracy, and running a crime syndicate. The case against two other accused was abated as they passed away before the trial concluded, according to PTI.


The order, passed on December 12, was made available on Monday.


The prosecution alleged that the incident took place at a water park in Kalyan on December 2, 2011. As per PTI, the accused, armed with iron rods, choppers, and swords, allegedly attacked employees at the park, tied them up, and looted valuables. An FIR was subsequently lodged under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Bombay Police Act, and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

The prosecution contended that the accused were part of an organised crime syndicate with a history of criminal activities. They claimed the accused used violence and intimidation during the dacoity, with the intent to instil fear in the locality. The case relied on confessional statements, medical evidence from injured employees, and circumstantial evidence to substantiate the charges.

However, the court highlighted multiple lapses in the investigation, stating that the prosecution failed to establish concrete evidence linking the accused to the crime. Judge Shete noted that the case was built primarily on circumstantial evidence and confessions, which lacked sufficient corroboration. According to PTI, procedural irregularities were also observed in the recording of confessions, including delays in presenting the accused before a magistrate and inadequate verification of their treatment while in custody.

The court further stated that the prosecution’s heavy reliance on unverified confessions and circumstantial evidence was insufficient for a conviction. As per PTI reports, the judge criticised the investigation for its failure to meet procedural requirements, which undermined the credibility of the evidence presented.

(With inputs from PTI) 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane thane crime mumbai crime news mumbai news maharashtra control of organised crime act

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK