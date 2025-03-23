A Thane court has sentenced a 61-year-old man to three years' rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting two minor girls. The court rejected his plea for leniency, citing the seriousness of the crime

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Thane court sentences elderly man to three years’ rigorous imprisonment for assaulting minors x 00:00

A court in Thane has sentenced a 61-year-old man to three years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting two minor girls from his neighbourhood in 2023. According to PTI, Additional Sessions Judge A S Bhagwat delivered the verdict on 15 March, convicting the accused, Ismail Kalu Shaikh, under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per PTI reports, Special Public Prosecutor Vivek Kadu informed the court that the incident took place on 30 October 2023 in the Manpada area of Thane city, Maharashtra. The accused allegedly took the two minor girls, aged five and seven at the time, to his residence, where he sexually assaulted them. One of the victims later informed her mother about the ordeal, following which a police complaint was lodged on 1 November 2023.

Based on the complaint, law enforcement registered a case against the accused and initiated an investigation. The probe included medical examinations of the victims, a spot panchnama (inspection of the location), and the recording of witness statements. PTI reports that during the trial, seven prosecution witnesses, including the two victims, their parents, a medical officer, and an investigating officer, were examined to establish the charges.

The defence argued for leniency, citing Shaikh’s poor financial condition and lack of a prior criminal record. His counsel sought relief under the Probation of Offenders Act, which allows certain convicted individuals to be released on probation rather than being sentenced to imprisonment. However, the court rejected the plea, stressing the seriousness of the crime.

Judge Bhagwat stated that the case was not suitable for extending benefits under the Probation of Offenders Act, given the gravity of the offence. The court underscored that the POCSO Act prescribes a statutory minimum punishment for such crimes, and since the prosecution had successfully proven the charges, the accused deserved to be convicted and sentenced accordingly.

The court directed that once the fine amount is collected from the convict, Rs 5,000 each should be provided as compensation to the two victims.

(With inputs from PTI)