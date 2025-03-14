According to the police, a group of children from a housing complex was throwing water balloons at each other when a balloon accidentally landed on a man who was standing nearby. The man assaulted one of the boys from the group and attacked him with a sharp object

No arrest has been made by the police in the case. Representational Image

Listen to this article Teen attacked during Holi 2025 celebrations in Maharashtra's Thane district x 00:00

A 17-year-old boy was attacked and injured by a man following a dispute during Holi 2025 celebrations at a housing complex in Thane district in Maharashtra, police said on Friday, according to PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

A case has been filed in connection with the incident that took place in Thane's Dombivli area on Thursday night, an officer said.

As per PTI, the officer said that a group of children from the housing complex was throwing water balloons at each other when a balloon accidentally landed on a man who was standing nearby.

The accused man allegedly beat up one of the boys from the group and attacked him with a sharp object, injuring him, the officer added, according to PTI.

The officer informed that an investigation is underway, and no arrest has been made in the case yet.

Massive security cover in Mumbai for Holi 2025: 10,000+ cops, special teams on duty

Ahead of the Holi 2025 celebrations in the city, Mumbai Police on Wednesday said that it will deploy a massive security cover in city with 10,000+ cops and special teams on duty.

According to the police, a total of 1,767 police officers and 9,145 police personnel will be deployed across the city, with additional support from specialised teams such as SRPF, RCP, QRT, and Home Guards.

"Police officers will be stationed at key locations to monitor celebrations and ensure public safety," said an officer.

The police will also set up roadblocks in various areas and carry out patrols in crowded places, the officer added.

Mumbai Police informed that special efforts will be made to enforce traffic rules, especially to stop drunk driving.

There will be checks on businesses to ensure no illegal activities, such as unauthorised liquor sales or drug-related offenses, the police said.

Mumbai Police have also issued a strong warning against public utterances.

In an official preventive order issued on Tuesday, the police said, “Whereas Holi, Dhulivandan and Rang Panchami Festival will be celebrated from 12th March 2025 to 18th March 2025 and acts of sprinkling coloured water indiscriminately and obscene utterances in public places are likely to lead to communal tension and breach of public peace.”



(With agency inputs)