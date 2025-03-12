Breaking News
Updated on: 12 March,2025 09:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The BMC has urged Mumbaikars to celebrate Holika Dahan, and Dhulivandan (Rangpanchami), in a way that ensures the safety of all and protects the environment

BMC has appealed to housing societies to organise Holika Dahan in an environmentally friendly manner. File Pic

As the festive season of Holi 2025 approaches, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a call to citizens in Mumbai to celebrate the festivals responsibly and with consideration for the environment.


The BMC has urged Mumbaikars to celebrate Holika Dahan on March 13, 2025, and Dhulivandan (Rangpanchami) on March 14, 2025, in a way that ensures the safety of all and protects the environment.


Avoid cutting trees and use eco-friendly materials for Holika Dahan


In an official statement, the BMC said that the citizens are requested to avoid cutting trees or branches for Holika Dahan. Instead, people are advised to use dry wood for the traditional bonfire. It is important not to burn harmful materials like chemical-laced wood, plastic, rubber, or tires, as they release dangerous fumes that are harmful to health.

The BMC has appealed to the housing societies and local communities to organise Holika Dahan in an environmentally friendly manner.

"During this festival period, if any tree cutting is observed, vigilant citizens are requested to inform Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officers or the local police station, or contact the corporation's toll-free number, 1916," urged a senior BMC official.

Celebrate Holi 2025 with natural and safe solors for Dhulivandan

The statement further said that for Dhulivandan (Rangpanchami), the BMC appeals to citizens to avoid wasting water and use eco-friendly, natural colors. These colors should be safe for the skin and children. Chemical-based artificial colors contain harmful substances, including heavy metals, which should be avoided. Citizens are encouraged to use dry colors whenever possible to conserve water.

Careful with noise pollution

The official statement said that while celebrating with joy and enthusiasm, the BMC also reminds citizens to be mindful of noise levels, especially near hospitals, residential areas, and sensitive locations. Keeping noise levels low will ensure that the Holi 2025 festivities do not disturb the peace of the community.

Protecting the environment and nature

In the statement, the civic body stated that the importance of protecting the environment during the celebrations was of paramount.

"Preserving the trees and greenery around us is everyone’s responsibility. Trees give us oxygen, and we must protect them," said the BMC.

