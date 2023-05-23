Breaking News
Thane Crime: 4 injured in clash between two groups at pre-wedding function in Bhiwandi

Updated on: 23 May,2023 12:24 PM IST  |  Thane
According to police, offences have been registered against seven people from both groups following the incident at Anjur Phata in Bhiwandi on Saturday night

Thane Crime: 4 injured in clash between two groups at pre-wedding function in Bhiwandi

Four persons were injured in a clash between two groups at a pre-wedding function in Thane district's Bhiwandi area


According to police, offences have been registered against seven people from both groups following the incident at Anjur Phata in Bhiwandi on Saturday night.



"A 'haldi' celebration on the eve of a marriage function was underway where people were dancing. One of the revellers dashed against another person, leading to a wordy duel and later a clash between two groups at the function," an official from Narpoli police station said.


Members from the two sides allegedly attacked each other with iron rods, knives and sticks. "This caused injuries to four persons from the rival groups," he said.

Both groups lodged police complaints against each other.

The police have registered offences under relevant provisions against seven persons from the two groups, the official said.

So far, no arrest has been made in the case.

(with inputs from PTI)

