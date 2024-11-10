The MBVV police apprehended the accused, Rameshkumar Ramraksha Jaiswal (20), in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, an official release stated

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane crime: Man held from UP for rape of 7-year-old girl x 00:00

A man has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the rape of a seven-year-old in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MBVV police apprehended the accused, Rameshkumar Ramraksha Jaiswal (20), in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, an official release stated while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

According to the police, the accused allegedly lured a seven-year-old girl with chocolates and ice cream and took her to the terrace of a building in the Mira Road area and raped her on the night of November 3, reported PTI.

Jaiswal fled the spot after the incident and had been absconding.

The girl's parents lodged a complaint, and a case was registered under sections 64 (rape), 65(2) (rape on a woman under 12 years of age), 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Based on several leads, the probe traced the accused to Uttar Pradesh, it was stated.

Vegetable vendor found dead in public toilet; cops suspect murder

The police on Sunday said that the body of a 20-year-old vegetable vendor with his throat slit has been found in a public toilet at a housing complex in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

A case of murder has been registered against an unidentified person and a probe is on into it, an official from Naya Nagar police station said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

The official said they received an alert on Saturday night about the body being spotted in the toilet at a housing complex in Naya Nagar area, reported PTI.

According to locals, there were frequent fights among residents of the locality over using the toilet facility.

The body was sent for postmortem and a case was registered under section 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)