Based on a complaint, the police on Saturday registered a first information report against Pooja Zhanke (27), who was hired through a nursing bureau to look after a 74-year-old woman after she underwent heart surgery

An official on Monday said that the police in Maharashtra's Thane city have registered a case against a nurse for allegedly stealing valuables worth Rs 2.21 lakh from an elderly patient she was caring for, reported news agency PTI.

Based on a complaint, the police on Saturday registered a first information report against Pooja Zhanke (27), who was hired through a nursing bureau to look after a 74-year-old woman after she underwent heart surgery, the official from Wagle Estate police station said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

The complaint states that Zhanke was hired to provide round-the-clock care to the woman from October 2 to October 11, during which she allegedly stole cash and gold from the victim's house by distracting her, the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

The official said no arrest has been made, and a probe is underway.

Police bust gang of chain-snatchers in Navi Mumbai; 4 held

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai Police has cracked a series of chain-snatching cases by arresting four persons, an official said, reported PTI.

A gold mangalsutra, three gold chains and two motorcycles, collectively valued at Rs 7.70 lakh, were recovered from the accused.

The gang was mainly active in Kamothe, Kharghar, CBD Belapur, and Vashi nodes of Navi Mumbai, reported PTI.

A special team combed 40 to 45 housing societies and guest houses in the Ulwe area to identify the accused persons, said Crime Branch Assistant Commissioner of Police Ajay Kumar Landge.

The accused are identified as Sagar Mehra (27), Abhay Sunilkumar Nain (19), both from Uttar Pradesh, Sikha Sagar Mehra (27) from Delhi, and Anuj Charri (24), a resident of Koparkharine area in Navi Mumbai, reported PTI.

Prima facie, the accused persons were involved in at least ten crimes of chain-snatchings and vehicle thefts, including in Delhi, police said.

Further investigation is underway.

Rs 29 lakh in cash, valuables stolen from senior citizen's house

Cash and valuables worth Rs 29 lakh were stolen from the house of a senior citizen in Mazgaon in central Mumbai, a police official said, reported PTI.

The theft came to light when the man returned from Mangaluru in Karnataka after a month-long stay at his ailing mother-in-law's house, the official said, reported PTI.

"The complainant retired from a pharmaceutical company in June. He had gone to Mangaluru with his wife and daughter on September 11. Efforts are on to nab the accused," the Byculla police station official said.

(With inputs from PTI)