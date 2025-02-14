A 27-year-old man employed for maintaining a public toilet in Thane has been arrested for voyeurism after allegedly spying on a woman in the bathroom.

As per PTI reports, the incident occurred on Wednesday in the Kalyan area, where the accused, Karibul Sabid Shaikh, was caught peeping into the bathroom while the woman was showering. Upon noticing Shaikh’s presence, the woman reportedly became alarmed and immediately raised an outcry. She subsequently approached the police and filed a formal complaint about the incident.

Following the complaint, the police launched an investigation and subsequently registered a case under Section 354C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to the act of observing or capturing someone in a state of undress without their consent. The provision under the IPC carries stringent punishment for those found guilty of such acts.

Thane crime: Cops book 43-year-old man for voyeurism in Kalyan

Police have filed a case against a 43-year-old man for allegedly peeping through the window of a woman's house in Maharashtra's Thane district while she was taking a bath, an official said on Wednesday, PTI reported.

The incident occurred at Kalyan's Parshuram Wadi area on Monday morning, he said.

Following a complaint by the 35-year-old woman, an FIR was filed against the accused under section 77 (voyeurism) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official from Kolsewadi police station said, PTI reported.

An investigation is underway, the police added.

Thane crime: Man held for harassing, assaulting wife

The police on Monday said that a 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly harassing and assaulting his wife in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

Police arrested the accused from Ulhasnagar town on Sunday, an official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime.

As per the complaint, the accused allegedly drugged his wife, took objectionable photographs of her and forwarded them to his friend on social media, the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

The official said the accused also beat up the woman after she confronted him about the photographs.

On January 17, the accused's friend called up the woman and sought sexual favours, he said, reported PTI.

Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered under sections 77 (voyeurism), 78 (stalking), 115(2), (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Information Technology Act, the official said.

Thane court acquits two persons after 9 years in attempt to murder case

A court in Thane district acquitted two persons accused of attacking and injuring a man nine years ago, citing insufficient evidence in Maharashtra, reported news agency PTI.

Additional sessions judge Amit M Shete acquitted Imran Akhtar Sayyad and Anant Jairam Bhagat in a 2015 attempt to murder case.

The copy of the order, dated a week ago on January 13, was made available on Monday.

A group of men attacked the victim, Sandeep Gadekar, with weapons in Kalwa on August 31, 2015, as per the case details. The man sustained severe injuries to his head, neck, and abdomen and was hospitalised.

The Kalwa police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon), 307 (attempt to murder), and 452 (house trespass to assault), among others.

(With inputs from PTI)