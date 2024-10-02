Staff struggle as unpaid debt halts supply; state government yet to sanction funds

The hospital wrote three letters to health department in September. Pic/Navneet Bharate

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Ulhasnagar hospital grappling with drug shortage for 4 months x 00:00

The Ulhasnagar Central Hospital has been facing a severe shortage of medicines for the past four months due to an unpaid debt of Rs 40 lakh. Despite repeated pleas to the health department, no funds have been sanctioned, leaving the hospital struggling to provide basic care to thousands of patients from surrounding areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

mid-day accessed three letters written by the hospital to the health department in September this year. Despite these letters from the hospital, the state has yet to sanction funds.

The Ulhasnagar Central Hospital, which caters to around 2,000 OPD patients, has allegedly been neglected by the state government. “Patients from Ulhasnagar, Vaigani, Karjat and Kolshet come here for treatment, but we are facing significant difficulties in ensuring a stable supply of medicines,” said a senior official from the hospital.

“The hospital provides patients with medicines, but we have informed the suppliers that we will pay all outstanding amounts as soon as we receive the funds. However, we fear that the supply may stop soon,” the official added.

“We are struggling to provide medicines to patients. We have no money left, and thus, medicines are not ordered regularly. We are helpless and have written letters to the health department, but so far, we have received no reply,” said a senior hospital official.

According to the official, the situation arose due to a government policy that came into effect in August this year. “The new policy barred us from charging Rs 10 as the minimum fee from patients. The hospital has not generated any revenue, leading to a shortage of medicines. 90 per cent of the medicine supply has been stopped,” the official said.

“We have written multiple letters. In September, we informed the health department that we are short on funds and owe an outstanding amount of Rs 40 lakh. We are yet to receive a response,” said the official.

One letter, written on September 19, stated that the hospital needed to pay Rs 13 lakh to its medicine suppliers. The hospital also attached the bill with the letter.

In another letter, dated September 25, the hospital mentioned it had not generated any revenue due to the new government policy and urgently required medicines and medical equipment. mid-day tried to contact Health Minister Tanaji Sawant and Rajya Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde regarding the matter, but neither responded before press time.