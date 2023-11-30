Maharashtra: Docs successfully remove enormous ovarian cyst at Ulhasnagar Central Hospital

Three-hour surgery performed by Dr Trupti Rokade was delicate as cyst was attached to ovaries that had to be kept intact

Civil surgeon Dr Manohar Bansode (left) and Dr Trupti Rokade (right) check on the patient Arati Patil at the Ulhasnagar Central Hospital. Pic/Navneet Barhate

The doctors at the Central Hospital at Ulhasnagar have successfully removed a 2.5 kg cyst from a 24-year-old woman. The woman was suffering from acute pain in her abdominal region for two months and thought she had conceived. However, she was baffled when the pain didn’t subside. When the pain became unbearable, the woman was rushed to Central Hospital where a three- hour surgery was carried to extract the cyst.

Arati Patil, a resident of Ulhasnagar Camp Number 1 was suffering from abdominal pain since the last two months. Having missed her monthly periods for the last three months, Patil assumed that she had conceived and neglected the pain. Even as she could no longer endure the pain, the pregnancy tests conducted on the woman turned out to be negative. It was at this juncture that she decided to get a sonography scan. The scan revealed a cyst in her ovaries.

“After the cyst was detected, she arrived at the Central Hospital’s OPD on November 23 along with all the findings and said that she is in acute pain. We advised her to get admitted and undergo surgery for removal of the cyst,” said Dr Manohar Bansode, civil surgeon of Central Hospital.

Patil was admitted on November 24 and a laparoscopic surgery was performed on the same day by a team led by Dr Trupti Rokade. “The surgery was tricky as the cyst was attached to the ovary, the operation could have affected her maternity plans in the future,” said Dr Rokade. The operation took three hours in which the cyst weighing 2.5 kg was removed through laparoscopic surgery. The minimal invasive surgery only left 3 stitches.

Talking about the ordeal, Patil said, “I got married about a year ago. We were planning for a child. When I started missing my periods three months ago, I thought I had got pregnant. I experienced pain in the abdomen which I thought would subside. Recently I could no longer bear the pain. As the test with a pregnancy kit also showed as negative, I got a sonography scan which revealed a tumor. As I couldn’t afford a private hospital, we came to Central hospital. Within 24 hours the doctors performed the surgery and gave me relief from the pain. I am thankful to them” she said.

“The surgery could have cost Rs 2.5 to Rs 3 lakh in a private hospital, but Central Hospital being a government hospital, the entire surgery has been done free of cost,” said Dr Bansode.

