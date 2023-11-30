Mumbai: 30 per cent vacant police posts, Mantralaya overstaffed

Info obtained via RTI and NGO show stark difference in manpower of critical branches, including traffic police

The traffic police department has a 34 per cent staff crunch. File pic

The city police force has been grappling with a 30 per cent overall staff vacancy, but a major cause of concern is the shortage of staff in crucial departments including the traffic police department which has a 34 per cent vacancy and the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) which faces a staggering 47 per cent vacancy. Despite these departments handling pressing issues for Mumbaikars, it appears that addressing these vacancies is not a government priority. Meanwhile, Mantralaya, housing administrative offices and the Chief Minister's Cabinet have 34 per cent more staff than sanctioned, the response to an RTI query revealed.