Thane man cheated of Rs 67.65 lakh in online share trading fraud

The police registered a first information report (FIR) under relevant provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act on Thursday and have identified three persons involved in the fraud only through their mobile phone numbers

A 53-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district was allegedly cheated of Rs 67.65 lakh by cyber fraudsters who lured him to invest in online share trading, police said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

He said the complainant has alleged that the accused contacted him in December 2024 and convinced him to invest in share trading by promising him high returns.

The accused provided a trading application to the man and instructed him to transfer money to different bank accounts, the official said.

He said the complainant transferred Rs 67.65 lakh over multiple online transactions till January 2025.

However, when the man later sought to withdraw his profits or the original investment, the fraudsters stopped responding, the official added.

"We have registered an FIR under the IT Act, and efforts are underway to track down the accused through their mobile numbers and bank transaction details," a senior police officer said.

Assistant manager of bank duped of Rs 1.35 cr in online stock market investment scam

A 45-year-old assistant general manager with the Export Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) was duped by fraudsters of Rs 1.35 crore by luring her into making 'investment' in the stock market through bogus apps, police said on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

While the cheating took place between December 9, 2024, to February 25, 2025, the woman filed a complaint with the Cyber Police Station two days ago, said an official.

According to the complainant, unidentified persons added her mobile number to two WhatsApp groups where purported tips about stock market investment were shared.

After a few days, the 'admin' of the groups called her, and told her that she could make a handsome profit if she installed mobile apps 'QuantsAIS' and 'Angel One' and purchased shares through them, reported PTI.

The woman followed the advice. 'Service executives' of both the apps then called her, and asked her to deposit money in certain bank accounts for investing in the stock market.

She transferred as much as Rs 1.35 crore. The apps displayed the amount she had deposited, and she could also see that her investment was 'growing', the complainant told police.

As of February, the apps showed that she had made a profit of Rs 6 crore.

But when she called executives of both the apps and asked them to return the principal amount of Rs 1.35 crore, they said they could not do so immediately and gave various reasons, reported PTI.

After repeated demands, they stopped responding to her calls. At this point the woman realized that she had been duped.

A case was registered and further probe was underway, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)