Thane: Man held for running sex racket in Bhayander; 2 rescued

In a crackdown on illegal activities, the police in Maharashtra's Thane district apprehended a 36-year-old man for allegedly operating a sex racket and successfully rescued two women, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police's anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) devised a plan and approached the suspect outside a mall in Bhayander on Thursday, revealed senior inspector Sameer Ahirrao, reported PTI.

According to the PTI report, the accused, identified as Ajitsingh Manjitsingh Dhaliwal, purportedly ran a sex racket, exploiting women by coercing them into the flesh trade, according to officials.

As part of the operation, the AHTC successfully rescued two women who were found in the company of Dhaliwal during the encounter, Ahirrao stated, the report added.

According to the report, a case has been filed against Dhaliwal under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA), informed the official.

Meanwhile, in a recent series of events in Thane district, authorities discovered a flesh trafficking scam operating within a spa, resulting in the rescue of three women. The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell, in partnership with the Tilak Nagar police station, carried out a sting operation at a spa on Manpada Road in Dombivli, leading to the arrest of the establishment's proprietor.

According to an agency report, the rescued women, ages 34 to 38, were discovered to be working at the spa. A case has been filed against the spa owner under parts of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act.

In another incident from Thane district, a 43-year-old cloth factory manager fell prey to an alleged fraud claiming large share trading returns. During his vacation in October 2023, he came across an attractive offer on Facebook offering large returns from share trading. He joined many trade groups and paid a total of Rs 28,22,300 in December 2023, as instructed by the accused. Despite his large investment, the victim received no returns, and his attempts to seek restitution from the accused were useless. Following the victim's allegation, the Badlapur West police station filed an FIR against the four people involved, stated a report in PTI.