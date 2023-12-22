The incident took place at Dombivali, on the outskirts of Mumbai, three days ago, the official said

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane: Man held for touching woman inappropriately x 00:00

The police in Maharashtra's Thane have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly touching a woman inappropriately, an official said on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place at Dombivali, on the outskirts of Mumbai, three days ago, the official said, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complainant, a 35-year-old housewife, told the police that she was walking near her house when the accused, later identified as Azad Duran Jaiswal, came from behind and appropriately touched her and fled the spot, reported PTI.

The Tilaknagar police station in Dombivali on Thursday registered a case against Jaiswal, who works in a garage, under Indian Penal Code sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 354D (stalking) and arrested him, said the official, reported PTI.

In another case, a man was booked in Kalyan in Thane district for allegedly sexually harassing a 50-year-old woman, a police official said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The case was registered on the complaint of the woman, who lives in the house opposite to that of the accused, the Khadakpada police station official said, reported PTI.

"The man had dropped a chit in her balcony in which some derogatory messages were written in English. On December 10, he had stripped in front of the complainant. A probe is underway," he said, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, a 39-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly raping a 64-year-old woman after offering to drop her home, police said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

Umesh Gulabrao Dhok, the accused, was arrested on Tuesday night and a court sent him in police custody for seven days, an official said, reported PTI.

The woman was found lying injured in Shanti Nagar area of suburban Mankhurd earlier on Tuesday and was admitted to the civic-run Rajawadi hospital, reported PTI.

As per her complaint, Dhok offered to drop her home, but instead took her to his place. He then allegedly raped her and beat her up before throwing her out, reported PTI.

He was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (assault) and 376 (rape) and further probe was on, the police official said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)