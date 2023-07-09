Breaking News
Thane: Man held for trying to sell chameleon at Titwala railway station

Updated on: 09 July,2023 05:28 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent

A man has been arrested from Titwala railway station for allegedly trying to sell a chameleon for Rs 6,000 to another individual

A man has been arrested from Titwala railway station for allegedly trying to sell a chameleon for Rs 6,000 to another individual.


According to the RPF official, the man identified as Devendra Bhoir, was nabbed by Forest officials on a tip-off on Saturday night.


"A case was registered under the Wildlife Protection Act," said the RPF official.


Further investigation is underway.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

thane thane crime mumbai mumbai crime news maharashtra

