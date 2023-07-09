Thane: Man held for trying to sell chameleon at Titwala railway station

A man has been arrested from Titwala railway station for allegedly trying to sell a chameleon for Rs 6,000 to another individual
Representative image/iStock
A man has been arrested from Titwala railway station for allegedly trying to sell a chameleon for Rs 6,000 to another individual.
According to the RPF official, the man identified as Devendra Bhoir, was nabbed by Forest officials on a tip-off on Saturday night.
ADVERTISEMENT
"A case was registered under the Wildlife Protection Act," said the RPF official.
Further investigation is underway.
(with inputs from PTI)