A man has been arrested from Titwala railway station for allegedly trying to sell a chameleon for Rs 6,000 to another individual

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article Thane: Man held for trying to sell chameleon at Titwala railway station x 00:00

A man has been arrested from Titwala railway station for allegedly trying to sell a chameleon for Rs 6,000 to another individual.

According to the RPF official, the man identified as Devendra Bhoir, was nabbed by Forest officials on a tip-off on Saturday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A case was registered under the Wildlife Protection Act," said the RPF official.

Further investigation is underway.

(with inputs from PTI)