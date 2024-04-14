Thane: Minor, accused of kidnapping infant, was brought from Bangladesh; forced into flesh trade

Breaking News
Updated on: 14 April,2024 09:37 AM IST  |  Thane
Faisal Tandel | mailbag@mid-day.com

Girl abducted a 4-month-old boy of the accused who forced her into flesh trade to protect herself and her family, said Thane Police.

A 17-year-old Bangladeshi girl, who was brought to Dombivli and forced into the flesh trade, was recently rescued by the Bhiwandi Police. She recounted the exploitation she faced before the cops after she was held for the kidnapping of an infant. 


Police sources said that the girl, in a bid to protect herself and her family, had abducted the four-month-old boy of the accused and fled. The matter is subjudice before the juvenile justice board, which will take appropriate action. 


According to officials of the Bhiwandi Police Crime Branch, on April 13, they received information about a girl coming to the town with a four-month-old kidnapped infant. "We had the intel she would be coming to Bhiwandi ST. We reached the spot and traced the baby and her. During the inquiry, she revealed that she was brought to India from Bangladesh under the pretext of a job. She said that her mother and aunt had also come with her and that she was forced into the flesh trade once they arrived in Dombivli. She added that the accused had threatened to kill her family," the official said. 


He further stated that the girl was brought to India via an agent and was later handed over to a couple who forced her into sex work. She added that they had also filmed videos and threatened to make it viral if she did not comply. 

"In an attempt to rescue herself and her family, she picked the wrong route and kidnapped the infant of the couple. The accused persons had filed a kidnapping case with Manpada police. After the entire matter was understood, it was furthered before the Juvenile Justice Board and the child welfare department. They will take further action," the official added. 

Police sources revealed that the girl took the baby when the couple was asleep and had contacted her village later seeking assistance. She was told to contact a person in Bhiwandi and before she could take further action, the cops had located her.

Further probe is underway, officials added.

