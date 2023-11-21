Thane murder case: 28-year-old man held, two on run after body of missing youth found

A 28-year-old man has been arrested while two boys are on the run after a decomposed body of a youth was found in the Thane murder case

The Thane Police arrested a 28-year-old man on the charge of murder Two teenage boys are on the run, the police said A highly-decomposed body of an 18-year-old missing youth was found in Thane

The Thane Police arrested a 28-year-old man on the charge of murder while two teenage boys are on the run after the highly-decomposed body of an 18-year-old missing youth was found in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI. Preliminary probe revealed that the victim was killed by the trio over an old dispute in the Thane murder case, an official said.

The body was found dumped in the bushes in Devripada hillock in Mumbra on Monday, the official said, adding that a stone and a pair of scissors were also found at the spot.

The victim was identified as Avesh Sheikh, a resident of Amrut Nagar locality in Mumbra. He used to visit his uncle who lived in the Jubilee Park area, the official said.

Sheikh went missing on November 14.

"We have arrested Aftab Abdul Sheikh on the charge of murder while a search is on for two teenagers. They are not detained yet. The investigation revealed that Sheikh was brutally killed by the trio following an old dispute," said Mumbra police station inspector Sanjay Pawar, according to the PTI.

He said a missing person complaint was registered by the police on November 16 and the investigation was launched to trace Sheikh.

After the recovery of the body, police registered a case under sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, in an another case in Mumbai, a suspect in the murder of a woman whose body was found in a suitcase in the Kurla area has been arrested by the Mumbai Police. The victim, a Dharavi resident, was discovered dead inside the abandoned suitcase on CST Road in Shanti Nagar, where a Metro project is being worked on, stated the PTI report.

According to the report, in this ongoing investigation, the arrest was made by Mumbai Crime Unit 5. The abandoned suitcase was reported to the police earlier, at approximately 1:30 pm. Law enforcement discovered the woman's body inside the luggage when they arrived at the scene. A thorough autopsy will be conducted on the body at a public hospital. The identity of the deceased is still unknown as of right now.

Based on preliminary observations, the police determined the woman's age to be between 25 and 35 years old, the report added. Authorities verified that she was dressed in track pants and a T-shirt. Examining local CCTV footage is one way that investigations are done to help with the case.

(with PTI inputs)

