The accused, who was her neighbour, allegedly touched the girl inappropriately and molested her, an official from Mumbra police station said

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane: Man arrested for molesting 8-year-old girl in Diva x 00:00

Police have arrested a 43-year old man for allegedly molesting a minor girl in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place when the eight-year old girl was alone at her house in Diva area on November 20, they said, but no reason was specified for the complaint being filed by her family after a month.

The accused, who was her neighbour, allegedly touched the girl inappropriately and molested her, an official from Mumbra police station said.

The victim's father lodged a police complaint on Saturday after which the accused was arrested and booked under section 72 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

Earlier, the police in Maharashtra's Thane district registered a case against a couple for allegedly molesting a girl and thrashing her parents and grandmother, an officer said on Sunday.

Citing the complaint, the officer said that a nine-year-old girl was recently playing outside her home in the Dombivali area when a man, who is her neighbour, called her to his house and allegedly touched her inappropriately.

When the girl's mother confronted the neighbour over his behaviour, the man and his wife became aggressive. The couple allegedly assaulted the woman, her husband and mother, the officer added.

The Manpada Police in Thane have booked the couple under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

In another incident, A man and two of his associates were arrested after a disturbing incident where they allegedly molested a woman during an argument, forcing her to prostrate and apologise. The incident occurred in Nagpur's MIDC area and came to light after a video of the altercation went viral on social media.

According to police reports, the incident began on the night of December 18, when the woman confronted 38-year-old Vikas Borkar over his alleged mistreatment of a stray dog. After the argument, Borkar, along with his friends Rajesh Mishra and Pankaj Barekar, returned to the woman's location. In a shocking escalation of the confrontation, Borkar and his companions forced the woman to lie down on the ground, making her prostrate and apologise for the disagreement.

The incident was recorded on video and quickly circulated across social media platforms, drawing widespread condemnation. The police acted swiftly after the woman filed a complaint, and Borkar, along with his two friends, was arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The police official from MIDC Police Station confirmed the arrests, adding that the accused were charged with molestation, assault, and other related offences. The woman, aged 44, has been provided support, and investigations are ongoing.

"Such behaviour is absolutely unacceptable. We have taken immediate action, and the accused are in police custody," said a police spokesperson. The police also urged social media users to refrain from circulating videos of sensitive incidents, emphasising the need for privacy and respect for the victims.

In the meantime, the incident has sparked outrage among residents and animal rights activists, with many calling for stronger action against those who harm animals. The woman, who reportedly acted out of concern for the stray dog, has been receiving support from various quarters for her courage in standing up to the accused.

As per PTI reports, the police will continue to investigate the matter, ensuring that justice is served.

(With inputs from PTI)