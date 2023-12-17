Thane run-over case: Bureaucrat's son, two others held for injuring social media influencer with SUV

The Thane Police arrested three persons, including the son of a senior Maharashtra bureaucrat in connection with the Thane run-over case, a police official said

Priya Singh with a fractured leg in hospital. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

The Thane Police have arrested three persons, including the son of a senior Maharashtra bureaucrat in connection with the Thane run-over case, a police official said, reported the PTI.

The trio were arrested late on Sunday night for allegedly injuring a woman social media influencer in Thane district of Maharashtra earlier this week, the police official said, as per the PTI.

Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Mahesh Patil identified the three as Ashwajit Gaikwad, Romil Patel and Sagar Shedge, according to the PTI.

"The three were held at 8:50pm. A Mahindra Scorpio and a Landrover that were allegedly used in the incident have been seized. Kasarwadavali police is probing further," Patil said on his message to the media, as per the PTI.

The 26-year-old woman, Priya Singh, was seriously injured when she was allegedly hit by the accused's car on December 11 evening near a hotel on Ghodbunder road.

As per her complaint to the police, she had gone to meet Gaikwad at the hotel but the two ended up having an argument.

She claimed when she tried to take her belongings from the accused's car, the driver tried to mow her down, leaving her with serious injuries.

On her complaint, Gaikwad, Patel and Shedge were charged under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 279 (rash driving), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and others by Kasarwadavali police, an official said.

On Sunday, Singh took to social media from her hospital bed and said Thane police had not yet slapped section 307 (attempt to murder) against the three.

Meanwhile, the Thane run-over case victim Priya Singh, who alleged that her boyfriend, who is a senior bureaucrat's son, allegedly tried to mow her down with his car in Thane city, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "justice" and claimed that on Saturday night policemen compelled her to sign something, but she refused, reported the ANI.

"Last night some policemen came. They were trying to force me to sign something. I refused. Because I did not have a lawyer. Neither did anyone from my family. They were forcing me, saying that whatever will happen tomorrow, sign now. When I did not sign, they got angry and went away," Priya Singh said on Sunday, as per the ANI.

"I have great faith in the Prime Minister and the Maharashtra Chief Minister. I just want justice," she said, an ANI reported stated.

The incident took place early on Monday morning near a hotel in Thane and police have registered a case against the suspect, Ashwajit Gaikwad, the ANI reported on Sunday.

She further said that she was in a relationship with her boyfriend for over four-and-a-half-year.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)

