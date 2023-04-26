Thane: Teen elopes with man, traced to Odisha after 3 years

Breaking News
The woman was 17 years old when she went missing in 2019 prompting her father to file a complaint with the Manpada police station in Dombivali, said assistant police inspector Preeti Chavan of the city police's anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC)

Police in Maharashtra's Thane traced a young woman, nearly three years after she eloped with a man, to Odisha with the help of her Aadhaar number, an official said on Wednesday.


The woman was 17 years old when she went missing in 2019 prompting her father to file a complaint with the Manpada police station in Dombivali, said assistant police inspector Preeti Chavan of the city police's anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC).



As part of their exercise to review undetected cases, police recently tried to track down the girl with the help of her Aadhaar number and succeeded in tracing her to Odisha, said the official.

The girl, now an adult, had eloped with a 28-year-old man and the two ¿married¿ later, said the official.

While the young woman was united with her family, the man was arrested and handed over to the Manpada police, said the official.

