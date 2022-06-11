Threat to Salman Khan: Crime Branch teams head for Palghar, Rajasthan

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 June,2022 08:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Cops have zeroed in on some suspects following the questioning of Mahakal, an accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala case

Mahakal was arrested by Pune Rural police in the murder of a criminal


Following disclosures by Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble, alias Saurav, alias Mahakal, the Mumbai Crime Branch have formed three different teams in search of the persons who are suspected to have left a threat note near Salman Khan’s Bandra home. 

Sources said investigators have zeroed in on some suspects and sent the teams to Rajasthan and Maharashtra’s Palghar district.




The suspects came on the radar of the Crime Branch during scanning of footage from a few CCTV cameras and the interrogation of Mahakal, who was arrested by the Pune Rural police in the murder of a criminal. Mahakal is also an accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala case and his name was released by the Punjab police.


