Lawyer had earlier filed complaint against Shah Rukh Khan over 1994 film dialogue

A Raipur-based lawyer, Fayzan Khan, claims his stolen phone was used to issue a threat to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, asserting he is not involved in the incident. Khan, who reported his phone stolen on November 2, recently filed a complaint with the Rajasthan and Mumbai Police against Shah Rukh Khan for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Bishnoi community.

The complaint centres around a dialogue in Khan’s 1994 film “Anjaam”, where he says, “HARI SINGH GADI ME HIRAN PADA HAI, USE PAKA KAR KHA LENNA,” which, according to Fayzan, could create tension between the Muslim and Bishnoi communities.

“I filed this complaint on October 29, and my phone was stolen in early November. Someone has used my phone to frame me in a false case after I filed the complaint against the actor,” Khan told mid-day.

Khan further revealed that two teams from the Mumbai Police came to his home intending to arrest him. However, he presented his stolen phone complaint, proving his lack of involvement in the threat case.

According to Bandra Police, the threat call was made to their station’s landline on November 5. The caller allegedly said, “Shah Rukh Khan, the one at Mannat, Bandstand… if he doesn’t give me Rs 50 lakh, I will kill him.” When officers questioned the caller’s identity, he responded, “That doesn’t matter… if you need a name, write it as Hindustani.”

Police investigations traced the call to Raipur, identifying the phone’s registration under Fayzan Khan’s name.

“An offense has been registered at Bandra police station, and investigations are ongoing. No arrests have been made yet,” said Dixitkumar Gedam, DCP Zone 09.

Oct 29

Day complaint was filed against Shah Rukh Khan