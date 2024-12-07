Last night, the control room received another call and message from a mobile number; the caller claimed to possess information about illegal weapons being manufactured in a factory within the country

In recent days, the Mumbai Police Control Room has been inundated with calls and messages containing threats against the lives of actor Salman Khan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Last night, the control room received another call and message from a mobile number. The caller claimed to possess information about illegal weapons being manufactured in a factory within the country. According to the caller, several individuals associated with the ISI are involved in this operation. They allegedly plan to use these weapons to target the Indian Army and are also preparing a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to police sources, the call was received around 2 am today. The Mumbai Police promptly alerted the relevant departments to investigate and address this threat.