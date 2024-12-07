Breaking News
How TISS is helping make Maha Kumbh 2025 a pleasant experience
Mira Road hostage drama: Man turned to burglary after losing Rs 2 lakh in fantasy cricket
Dumper mishap: Engineer booked after cave-in kills vehicle operator
Mumbai: Worli traffic police will soon get high-tech bikes laced with cameras
Mumbai emcee claims he was assaulted by Nepal airport security
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Threats against PM Modi Salman Khan flood Mumbai Police control room investigations underway

Threats against PM Modi, Salman Khan flood Mumbai Police control room, investigations underway

Updated on: 07 December,2024 12:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Last night, the control room received another call and message from a mobile number; the caller claimed to possess information about illegal weapons being manufactured in a factory within the country

Threats against PM Modi, Salman Khan flood Mumbai Police control room, investigations underway

File Photo

Listen to this article
Threats against PM Modi, Salman Khan flood Mumbai Police control room, investigations underway
x
00:00

In recent days, the Mumbai Police Control Room has been inundated with calls and messages containing threats against the lives of actor Salman Khan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.


Last night, the control room received another call and message from a mobile number. The caller claimed to possess information about illegal weapons being manufactured in a factory within the country. According to the caller, several individuals associated with the ISI are involved in this operation. They allegedly plan to use these weapons to target the Indian Army and are also preparing a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.


According to police sources, the call was received around 2 am today. The Mumbai Police promptly alerted the relevant departments to investigate and address this threat.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

narendra modi Salman Khan PM Modi mumbai police mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK