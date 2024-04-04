Three workers die due to electric shock while cleaning water tank in Ambernath

The trio were from Bihar and just a few months back came to the city to check their luck

A tragic incident has come to light from Ambernath in Thane district on Thursday where three workers have died while cleaning the water tank. The three workers were electrocuted and died while working in Jambhul village near Ambernath city. The accident took place while the water tank worked was going on.

According to the police the workers who died in this accident are identified as Gulshan Mandal, Rajan Mandal and Shaligram Kumar Mandal. The bodies of all these three have been brought to Ulhasnagar Central Hospital for postmortem.

According to the information received from the spot, the water tank work was started in Jambhul village near Ambernath. Many employees were working there. The work of pumping water from the tank had begin. "An electric motor was installed to pump the water. An electric current from the motor flows into the water in the tank. The workers were electrocuted due to an electric current pass into the water. Three employees died on the spot as the current reach the water. A person standing to monitor the current flow didn't notice the workers in the water and started the motor and the incident happened," said an official.

The trio were from Bihar and just a few months back they came to the city to check their luck, told the colleague who brought them from Bihar.

Titwala police are investigating further. The police have taken all three bodies into their custody and sent them to the Government Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar for post-mortem and later will handover it to their family.

Jitendra Thakur, Senior Police Inspector, Titwala police station said, "On Primary basis we have registered an accidental death report and are further investigating the matter. Further if we find any negligence part we will registered a case in the matter accordingly," he added.