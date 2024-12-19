The police have recovered all the 23 phones stolen by the accused

Representational pic

The Malad Police in Mumbai have arrested two people for their alleged involvement in a series of thefts. According to the police, the accused would conduct reconnaissance of homes during the day and break into them at night to steal mobile phones in order to make quick money.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Saeed Siraj Sheikh, 26, and Imtiaz Usman Memon, 46.

The case came to light on November 13, when a Malad resident reported a theft at his home. The complainant stated that he had left his door open for a friend who was returning late from work and went to sleep. After he had fallen asleep, an unknown person entered the room and stole three mobile phones.

The resident, Mukesh Gahlot, approached the Malad Police, who registered a case against the unknown suspect.

A team led by Senior Inspector Vijaykumar Panhale, along with Inspector Sanjay Bedwal, Assistant Inspector Deepak Raiwade, and other officers, began the investigation.

The CCTV footage from the area led the police to Sheikh. According to the police, he confessed to the theft during interrogation. It is also reported that he has a criminal record. He revealed that he would conduct reconnaissance of homes during the day and target those with open doors at night. Sheikh admitted to handing over the stolen mobile phones to Memon for resale.

Further investigation uncovered that the duo had stolen and sold 23 mobile phones, which the police have since recovered.