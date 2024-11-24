Breaking News
Mumbai: Malad Police uncover mobile theft racket, two arrested

Updated on: 24 November,2024 12:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

The accused recently stole three mobile phones from a house in Malad and sold them to a dealer in second-hand mobile phones. Upon his arrest, the police apprehended the buyer and conducted a search of his residence, recovering 23 high-value mobile phones

The Malad Police have arrested a thief known for stealing mobile phones and valuables by sneaking into houses through open doors. They have also apprehended another individual accused of dealing in the second-hand mobile phone trade, allegedly targeting Bengali individuals.


The accused recently stole three mobile phones from a house in Malad and sold them to a dealer in second-hand mobile phones. Upon his arrest, the police apprehended the buyer and conducted a search of his residence, recovering 23 high-value mobile phones.


During interrogation, a shocking revelation came to light. Police sources revealed that the buyer had been purchasing stolen phones from thieves at discounted rates and reselling them in Bengal.


He has been involved in this illegal activity for several years, resulting in multiple arrests by the Mumbai Police in the past. Over 10 criminal cases, including a murder case, have been registered against him at various police stations. He has also served a 10-year prison sentence for the murder conviction.

The arrested thief has been identified as Mohammed Faheed Siraj Shaikh (26). The second accused, who purchased stolen mobile phones from Shaikh and other thieves, has been identified as Imtiyaz Usman Memon (46). The duo was apprehended in the Malvani area and subsequently remanded to judicial custody, according to an officer from the Malad police station.

A couple of weeks ago, Shaikh stole three mobile phones in the Malad area. The victims, who worked at a hardware shop, had left their door unlocked and fallen asleep. When they woke up, they discovered their mobile phones and Bluetooth devices were missing. They immediately approached the Malad police station and filed a complaint.

The detection team, led by API Deepak Raiwade, traced Shaikh using CCTV footage. During interrogation, Shaikh confessed to the crime and revealed his connection with Memon. Memon, who operates in the second-hand mobile phone trade, was subsequently arrested. Further investigation uncovered his involvement in purchasing stolen phones and reselling them to Bengali individuals, workers residing in Malad's slum areas, and other localities. Both accused have been remanded to judicial custody, and investigations are ongoing, according to an officer from the Malad Police Station.

malad mumbai police mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

