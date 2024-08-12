The probe indicated the thieves had travelled from Kongaon to Panvel in Navi Mumbai by auto and train

The police have arrested four members of a gang for allegedly stealing 29 mobile phones valued at R8.13 lakh from a shop in Thane district, a police officer said on Sunday. The theft took place in the early hours of July 28 at the shop located near a bank at Sai Residency in Bhiwandi area.

The thieves broke into the shop by drilling a hole in its wall and stole the handsets, Kongaon police station’s senior police inspector Atul Adurkar said. The thefts posed a challenge for the investigators due to high value of the goods and lack of initial clues, he said.

The police probe team analysed more than 150 CCTV recordings to trace the suspects, he said. The probe indicated the thieves had travelled from Kongaon to Panvel by auto and train. Acting on this, the police initially arrested a 26-year-old man from Panvel on August 6. is interrogation led the police to the arrests of three others. All the handsets were recovered.

