Two held for cheating doctor of Rs 25 lakh in Thane

Updated on: 28 April,2023 06:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The police have registered a case under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code against two arrested accused, who are doctors, and two others involved in the crime, senior inspector Jitendra Rathod said

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly cheating a doctor from Maharashtra's Akola district of Rs 25 lakh on the pretext of selling him gold, police said on Friday.


The police have registered a case under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code against two arrested accused, who are doctors, and two others involved in the crime, senior inspector Jitendra Rathod said.



The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon, when the accused met the victim in Raghunath Nagar area of Thane city, he said.


While one of the accused was counting the money the victim had given him, another accused snatched the bag with the cash and fled the spot, the official said.

The victim was then shown a belt made of gold and was taken to a parking lot, where the accused carrying the ornament disappeared, he said.

On realising that he had been cheated, the victim lodged a police complaint on Thursday. The two accused doctors were arrested, while a hunt has been launched for two other accused, the official added. 

