These crocodiles were concealed inside a rectangular box, which had been placed in one of the passenger’s trolley bags at Mumbai airport, customs officers said

On Friday, September 27, the Mumbai Customs arrested two passengers who were allegedly attempting to smuggle five juvenile Caiman crocodiles (Caiman crocodylus crocodylus). These crocodiles were concealed inside a rectangular box, which had been placed in one of the passenger’s trolley bags. The accused had arrived to Mumbai from Bangkok.

The juvenile Caiman crocodiles are listed in Appendix II (species that are currently not endangered but may become so without trade controls) of Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) and under Schedule IV of the newly amended Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

All the five juvenile crocodiles have been sent back to their country of origin.