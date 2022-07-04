Unidentified man's body found in car on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Breaking News
Updated on: 04 July,2022 10:00 AM IST  |  Thane
The official said they suspect the victim might have been killed elsewhere and the body was abandoned on the highway

The Maharashtra Police on Sunday found a body of an unidentified man in a car parked on a roadside on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra.

A police patrolling team spotted the car on the roadside in Shahapur area on Sunday evening.




On checking the car, they found the body of a man, aged 35 to 40 years, with a head injury, lying inside the vehicle, an official from Shahapur police station said.


The police later sent the body for postmortem.

The official said they suspect the victim might have been killed elsewhere and the body was abandoned on the highway to destroy evidence of the crime.

A case was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence), the police said, adding that efforts were on to nab the killers.

(With inputs from PTI)

