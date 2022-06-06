Hassle-free ride on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway this monsoon

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 June,2022 09:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

You can expect free traffic movement after VVCMC removes debris dumped in culvert on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

VVCMC begins clearing debris from the culvert, on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. Pic/Hanif Patel


Motorists should expect a journey without hassle on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway near Sasunavghar this monsoon, as the VVCMC is working along with the police to clear debris blocking it. Encroachers along the highway had blocked the culvert, in front of Kutch Darbar, over the past two-three years, officials said on Sunday. This resulted in heavy waterlogging and subsequent traffic jams, they added.

