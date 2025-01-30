A woman was arrested by the Worli police for allegedly kidnapping a 3-year-old girl. The child was safely rescued and reunited with her parents within three hours of the incident

Pic curtsey : police sources

In a swift and successful operation, the Worli police arrested a woman for allegedly kidnapping a 3-year-old girl on January 29. The child was rescued and safely reunited with her parents within three hours of the incident.

According to the police, the child was playing in the courtyard of her residence in Worli’s Prem Nagar area when an unknown woman allegedly approached her. The woman reportedly lured the young girl with the promise of chocolate. However, when the child failed to return home, her mother immediately contacted the authorities and filed a complaint.

A police officer shared the details with Mid-Day, stating, “Based on the mother’s statement, an FIR was registered. The girl was kidnapped from the Prem Nagar area in Worli.”

Following the complaint, the Worli police, led by Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Katkar, formed multiple teams to track down the suspect. In their investigation, they reviewed CCTV footage from the area, which provided key clues in identifying the accused. “After analysing the CCTV footage, we were able to identify the woman and apprehend her,” the officer added.

The accused, identified as 40-year-old Deepali Das, was arrested from the Prem Nagar area. Police have confirmed that she is originally from West Bengal and had been working as a domestic worker in the locality.

Once apprehended, the accused was taken into custody, and the young girl was returned to her parents, unharmed. Authorities are now conducting further investigations to determine the motive behind the kidnapping.

Deepali Das has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for kidnapping. The case is ongoing, and further updates are awaited as the investigation progresses.