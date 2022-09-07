Woman bites mother-in-law's fingers after she asks to lower TV volume, Thane Police register case

The incident occurred when Vrushali Kulkarni (60) was reciting bhajans at her house while her daughter-in-law, Vijaya Kulkarni, was watching television, a Shivaji Nagar police station official said.
A 32-year-old homemaker from Ambernath in Maharashtra was booked by the Thane Police after she bit three fingers of her mother-in-law during a fight, the police said on Wednesday, according to the PTI. The woman was angered after her mother-in-law turned off the television set due to a loud sound, the police said.
The incident took place when the morther-in-law, Vrushali Kulkarni (60) was reciting bhajans at her house while her daughter-in-law, Vijaya Kulkarni, was watching television, a Shivaji Nagar police station official told PTI.
"A fight broke out on Monday morning after Vrushali asked Vijaya to lower the sound of the television as she was singing bhajans. When Vrushali turned off the television set, the daughter-in-law grabbed the old woman's hand and bit her three fingers. She also slapped her husband who tried to intervene," he said.
The official said the three fingers of the victim were not severed.
The injured Vrushali lodged a complaint at Shivajinagar police station, following which a criminal offence was registered against the accused woman, the official added.
