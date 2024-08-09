Breaking News
Worli hit-and-run case: No traces of alcohol found in accused Mihir Shah's blood, forensic report states

Updated on: 09 August,2024 10:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Mihir Shah's blood samples were sent to the Forensic Analysis clinic in Kalina and the test report stated that his blood did not have traces of alcohol. 

Mihir Shah. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Worli hit-and-run case accused Mihir Shah's blood reports have tested negative for alcohol. His blood samples were sent to the Forensic Analysis clinic in Kalina and the test report stated that his blood did not have traces of alcohol. 


The police will now have to depend on circumstantial evidence to prove that Mihir Shah was drunk on the day of the Worli hit-and-run case



On July 7, Mihir Shah, who was allegedly driving a BMW, rammed over Kaveri Nakhwa, 50 near Ataria Mall.  His driver Rajrishi Bidawat was also arrested in this matter.


This is breaking news; further details awaited

