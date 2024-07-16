The main accused in the Worli hit-and-run case was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Sewri court) S P Bhosale at the end of his remand on Tuesday

Mihir Shah. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Worli hit-and-run case: Main accused Mihir Shah gets 14-day judicial custody x 00:00

A court in Mumbai on Tuesday remanded Mihir Shah, the prime accused in the Worli hit-and-run case, in 14-day judicial custody, reported news agency PTI.

Shah, 24, was arrested on July 9, two days after he allegedly rammed his BMW car into a two-wheeler, killing a woman, identified as Kaveri Nakhwa (45), and leaving her husband, Pradeep, injured in Mumbai's Worli area.

Police sought extension of his custody saying the accused has not given information about the persons who harboured him while he was on the run.

He has still not given information about the missing number plate, the police, represented by public prosecutors Ravindra Patil and Bharti Bhosle, submitted in the court, reported PTI.

The probe is underway and considering the gravity of the offence, the custody should be extended, the prosecution said.

Advocates Ayush Pasbola and Shudir Bhardwaj, appearing for Shah, opposed the remand saying the police have recovered whatever they needed to seize from the accused, reported PTI.

The police have recorded the statements of 27 witnesses and enough time had been given to the investigators to find out who all the accused contacted while he absconded, the defence said, reported PTI.

After hearing both sides, the court remanded the accused in judicial custody.

Mihir, the son of the ruling Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, had fled after the fatal crash.

According to the police, Rajesh Shah took an active part in ensuring his son's escape and also had plans to tow away the offending vehicle, reported PTI.

Rajesh Shah, also an accused in the Worli hit-and-run case, has been granted bail.

Their driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, who was sitting in the car and allegedly swapped driver's seat with Mihir, is also in judicial custody.

Earlier, a Mumbai police official on July 11 had said that Mihir Shah, the main accused in the Worli hit-and-run case and son of a Shiv Sena politician, was under the influence of alcohol when he allegedly rammed his luxury car into a two-wheeler, reported PTI.

A probe team of the police recreated the accident scene to get more information about the chain of events and also confronted Mihir Shah (24) with his family driver and co-accused Rajrishi Bidawat, who was in the car at the time of the horrific crash in central Mumbai's Worli area.

(With inputs from PTI)