Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Worli hit and run accused said hes a habitual drinker Mumbai Police

‘Worli hit-and-run accused said he’s a habitual drinker': Mumbai Police

Updated on: 16 July,2024 06:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Police record statement of Virar-based barber who gave 23-year-old a makeover after incident

'Worli hit-and-run accused said he's a habitual drinker': Mumbai Police

Mihir Shah, the prime accused in the case; The youth after changing his appearance to evade arrest; The BMW on the premises of the Worli police station. Pic/Ashish Raje

‘Worli hit-and-run accused said he’s a habitual drinker': Mumbai Police
Mihir Shah, the 23-year-old prime accused in the Worli hit-and-run case, has allegedly confessed to the police that he’s a habitual drinker.


“This is how he knew the spots where alcohol could be purchased beyond the permitted time,” a police source said.


The police have also recorded the statement of the barber who had allegedly cut Shah’s hair, helping him change his look to mislead the police. “He revealed that he had changed his look in Virar and we have recorded the barber’s statement regarding this matter. We are investigating the case,” said a police officer.


The police have yet to trace the number plate that is missing from the front of the vehicle involved in the accident. “It might have broken during the incident,” said a police source.

The Maharashtra excise department has temporarily seized the licence of Sai Prasad Bar as Shah had allegedly purchased four cans of beer from the backdoor of the bar around 1.30 am on July 7. The Worli police have recovered the cans.

The police are awaiting blood reports from the Kalina forensic laboratory to determine how much alcohol Shah had drunk on the day of the incident. “It will take some time,” said a senior police officer.

Shah was arrested in Virar on July 9 after a police chase lasting more than 48 hours. He was nabbed after his friend Avdheep switched on his mobile phone for 15 minutes.

Apart from the youth, the police arrested his father Rajesh Shah and driver Rajrishi Bidawat. Rajesh, a political leader, was granted bail while Bidawat has been granted judicial custody. Shah will be produced in court on July 16.

