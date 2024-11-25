Congress rebel Manoj Shinde, who contested against Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in the recent assembly polls, joins Shiv Sena after expressing dissatisfaction with Congress leadership and neglect of Thane and Konkan regions

A Congress rebel, who contested as an independent candidate in the recently concluded Maharashtra state assembly elections against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has officially joined the Shiv Sena. Manoj Shinde, who was expelled by the Congress party after he refused to withdraw his candidacy for the Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat in Thane, took the decision to join Shiv Sena on Sunday.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Shinde, who has been a long-time Congress member, expressed his disappointment with the party leadership, particularly their lack of focus on the Thane and Konkan regions. He voiced that Congress had never prioritised these areas, which he believes led to the decline of the party's fortunes and the neglect of its activists.

"Congress never took the Thane and Konkan regions seriously. This neglect has had a direct impact on the party's future and on the party workers who dedicated their lives to its cause," Shinde said. His comments reflect long-standing grievances among regional leaders who feel sidelined by the party's central leadership.

Shinde, who has been involved with the Congress for over four decades, also raised concerns over the treatment of party workers. He claimed that several grassroots activists, despite their years of service, were left in lower positions with no recognition or opportunities for growth. His frustration with the party's treatment of its loyal members appears to have played a significant role in his decision to break away.

"I have spent my entire life serving the Congress, but in the end, I felt that my efforts and those of many others were overlooked. After much reflection, I decided it was time for a change," Shinde remarked.

This comes after Manoj Shinde, along with Suresh Patil Khede, was suspended by Congress for six years due to anti-party activities ahead of the election. Despite his suspension, Shinde contested the election as an independent candidate but was defeated by CM Shinde in the race for the Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat.

His joining Shiv Sena signals a shift in regional politics, as more Congress leaders are likely to follow suit in the wake of dissatisfaction with the party's leadership.

According to PTI, investigations into these developments are ongoing, and the political ramifications of this move are expected to unfold in the coming weeks.

