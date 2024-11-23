As Mahayuti nears a landslide victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, CM Eknath Shinde thanks voters and announces that the CM decision will be made collectively by all alliance partners

As the Mahayuti alliance approaches a commanding victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, incumbent Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has emphasised that the decision regarding the Chief Ministerial candidate will be a collective one, made by all the parties in the alliance once the final results are declared on Saturday.

Shinde, who is leading from his constituency, thanked party workers and expressed gratitude to the voters. "Let the final results come in... Once the results are out, just as we fought the elections together, all three parties will sit together and take a decision on who will be the CM," he said.

Speaking about the alliance's expected victory, he added, "I thank the voters of Maharashtra. This is a landslide victory. I had said earlier that Mahayuti would secure a massive win. I am thankful to all sections of society and the workers of the Mahayuti parties."

At his residence in Thane, celebrations erupted as Shiv Sena workers cheered and bouquets arrived in celebration. Shinde’s son, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, joined party members in celebrating their anticipated success. "As we had expected, we have secured impressive numbers. I thank all the voters who supported Mahayuti and gave us this landslide victory," said Shrikant Shinde.

By 1:00 PM, Mahayuti had crossed the crucial majority threshold, securing victory in several constituencies and leading in more than 200 seats. Sweets were brought to the residence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, and BJP’s Mumbai office was filled with jubilation, as party workers anticipated a resounding victory.

BJP leader Vikas Pathak commented on the Election Commission of India (ECI) trends, stating, "We were expecting over 160 seats for Mahayuti, and that is exactly how it is shaping up. The lead could increase further. This year has been significant for BJP, with the party crossing 100 seats, and a Mahayuti Chief Minister is set to take office."

Despite the celebrations, Pathak acknowledged that the final celebrations would only begin once the conclusive results are out and senior leaders like Devendra Fadnavis and possibly Maharashtra BJP Chief Pawan Bawankule join the festivities.

In Baramati, where Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is leading by 15,382 votes, celebrations were also underway. Supporters were seen bursting crackers in celebration, with Pawar and other NCP leaders joining in the festivities.

Reacting to the ongoing results, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate admitted that the results had not met the party’s expectations. "There is no doubt we could have done better. Our campaign was strong, but perhaps the public expects more from us, and we will strive to meet their expectations," she said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut dismissed the results, claiming they did not reflect the true sentiments of the people of Maharashtra. His comments were sharply criticised by BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, who defended Mahayuti's victory. "When anyone loses, they start making excuses for their defeat. In Maharashtra, we have worked for the upliftment of the poor, women, and farmers. Today, a government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi will form with a huge majority," he asserted.

With the celebrations continuing across Maharashtra, all eyes will now be on the final decision regarding who will assume the post of Chief Minister.

(With inputs from ANI)