Thieves stole mobile phones of 17 fans, worth about Rs 7.5 lakh, during a recent event by ARTBAT, a Ukrainian DJ and music duo, in the city, police said on Thursday.

The handheld devices were stolen during the live performances of Artur and Batish, both from Ukriane, at Goregaon East, between 10.30 pm on Tuesday and 5 am on Wednesday, a police officer said.

This was the debut performance of ARTBAT, the electronic music duo that enjoys global recognition, in Mumbai. When the musical programme was underway at Hall No. 5 of the Nesco Exhibition Centre in Goregaon, unidentified thieves mingled with the crowd and stole the phones, the officer said.

A 23-year-old woman went to Vanrai police station to file a complaint about the theft when he came across 16 more people already waiting with similar grievances. Police have registered a theft case.

