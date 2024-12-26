Breaking News
Updated on: 27 December,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

The handheld devices were stolen during the live performances of Artur and Batish, both from Ukriane, at Goregaon East, between 10.30 pm on Tuesday and 5 am on Wednesday

Representation pic

17 fans lose phones during music event in Mumbai
Thieves stole mobile phones of 17 fans, worth about Rs 7.5 lakh, during a recent event by ARTBAT, a Ukrainian DJ and music duo, in the city, police said on Thursday. 


The handheld devices were stolen during the live performances of Artur and Batish, both from Ukriane, at Goregaon East, between 10.30 pm on Tuesday and 5 am on Wednesday, a police officer said.


This was the debut performance of ARTBAT, the electronic music duo that enjoys global recognition, in Mumbai. When the musical programme was underway at Hall No. 5 of the Nesco Exhibition Centre in Goregaon, unidentified thieves mingled with the crowd and stole the phones, the officer said. 


A 23-year-old woman went to Vanrai police station to file a complaint about the theft when he came across 16 more people already waiting with similar grievances. Police have registered a theft case.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

mumbai police goregaon music industry musical concert mumbai mumbai news

