Alerts cops, building residents and watchman after hearing sound of lock being broken; duo apprehended. The incident occurred on December 22 between 3.05 pm and 3.30 pm in Room No. 8 of D’Luna Apartments, L J Road, Mahim West

Habib Hafeez Saifi (left) and Aamir Iqbal Sheikh after being caught red-handed

Listen to this article Neighbour foils burglary attempt in Mahim x 00:00

An alert neighbour thwarted a burglary attempt and helped catch two thieves red-handed after they broke into a nearby house and stole cash, gold, and jewellery amounting to R15 lakh. Hearing the sound of a lock being broken, the vigilant neighbour checked the CCTV cameras installed outside his house and immediately informed the police by dialling 100. The alert neighbour, Ivor Miranda, also called and informed the house owner, other residents of the building and the watchman. Miranda’s swift action led to the two accused being caught with their escape routes having been blocked.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two arrested individuals have been identified as Habib Hafeez Saifi alias Faiz Chand Sheikh, 46—a labourer from Laxmi Nagar, Agra—and Aamir Iqbal Sheikh, 26—an unemployed resident of Shyam Nagar, Kanpur. Saifi has a criminal record and has been involved in similar offences, with cases registered in multiple police stations, including Vanrai, Navghar, Kasturba Marg, and Kashimira, under charges of theft and housebreaking.

Burglary attempt thwarted

The incident occurred on December 22 between 3.05 pm and 3.30 pm in Room No. 8 of D’Luna Apartments, L J Road, Mahim West. The two men broke the lock on the door of Miranda’s next-door neighbour and stole gold jewellery weighing 300 grams, cash and 10 expensive watches from the bedroom.

Speaking with mid-day, Miranda, the complainant in the case, recounted: “On December 22, I was in my flat when I heard a loud noise. I checked the CCTV cameras and saw the man breaking the lock of my neighbour’s house. I immediately called ‘100’ and informed the police about the incident. Later, I contacted the owner of the house, who alerted other residents and the watchman.”

Meanwhile, Miranda continued to observe the men on CCTV. “The first person broke the lock and the other stood outside the society. After breaking the lock, the first person left briefly and returned with his accomplice. They entered the house and by this time, the residents and watchman were on a conference call with me. The residents gathered outside my flat, and we blocked all escape routes. We first locked them inside the flat. Then we entered the flat together and caught them red-handed,” he said.

Police action and recovery

Soon after the residents apprehended the duo, the Mahim police reached the spot and took them into custody. They successfully recovered all the stolen items, which are worth exactly Rs 15,02,165.