Mumbai: Wedding thief arrested at Borivli reception

Mumbai: Wedding thief arrested at Borivli reception

Updated on: 06 December,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Police sources said the accused, identified as Manav Sisodiya, is a resident of Kudia village, in Rajasthan. Sisodiya attended the wedding reception at Narayan Garden,  Borivli West, posing as a guest

Mumbai: Wedding thief arrested at Borivli reception

Manav Sisodiya

The Maharashtra Housing Board (MHB) police have booked and arrested a 21-year-old wedding thief during a reception in Borivli on Wednesday.


Police sources said the accused, identified as Manav Sisodiya, is a resident of Kudia village, in Rajasthan. Sisodiya attended the wedding reception at Narayan Garden,  Borivli West, posing as a guest.


He approached the stage on the pretext of congratulating the bride and groom and started leaving with a bag. The photographer, who was capturing moments at the reception, noticed his actions and attempted to stop him. However, Sisodiya fled, prompting the people present at the reception to chase and apprehend him.


“A case under various sections of BNS has been registered and Sisodiya was arrested. He was produced before the court and remanded in police custody,” said an officer from MHB police station.

“Under the guidance of DCP Anand Bhoite Zone XI, senior inspector Mahesh Balwantrao, PSI Sandeep Gorade, and his detection team discovered that Sisodia is part of a gang that would rob valuables from wedding receptions.

The gang’s modus is to enter wedding receptions posing as guests along with a gift box for the couple and later exchange it with other boxes already gifted by the other guests. Usually, they would target bags in which gold and cash were present,” said an officer from MHB police station.

“The police are currently questioning Sisodiya for information about the other members of his gang,” he added.

