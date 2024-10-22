The accused took away the keys to the cement mixer, stopping the construction. This caused the cement inside the mixer to harden, rendering it unusable and resulting in a loss of approximately Rs 80,000 for the contractor

The Borivali Police booked three persons and arrested one for allegedly demanding Rs 50,000 from the supervisor of an under-construction building site in Chikuwadi, Borivali West, threatening to halt the work.

The accused took away the keys to the cement mixer, stopping the construction. This caused the cement inside the mixer to harden, rendering it unusable and resulting in a loss of approximately Rs 80,000 for the contractor.

The police have registered a case under various sections of BNS against three people and arrested one 24-year-old identified as Rajdeep Kanse, while two of his associates remain at large. The search for the remaining suspects is ongoing.

According to the sources, the victim, a supervisor working for a private company, reported that three men arrived at the construction site on October 18 and began arguing with the workers. One of them demanded Rs 50,000 to allow the construction work to continue. When the supervisor refused, the men began abusing him and took the key to the cement mixer.

On his way to Borivali police station to file a complaint, the men intercepted the supervisor and threatened to kill him if he reported the incident. Out of fear, the supervisor initially did not file a complaint. The cement mixer, unable to run, caused Rs 80,000 of cement to harden and be wasted.

On Sunday afternoon, the three men returned and again demanded that the mixer be stopped; threatening further action if the money was not paid. The complainant called the police and officers from Borivali police station quickly arrived at the scene. While two of the suspects fled, the police detained Kanse.

A case has been registered against Kanse and two of his associates for extorting Rs 50,000 and threatening the complainant the Borivali police have arrested Kanse he has been remanded in police custody during the investigation it has been revealed that Kanse had a previous criminal record said an officer from Borivali police station. The search for the other two suspects is ongoing he added.