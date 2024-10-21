A 16-year-old boy caught with heroin led the Borivli police to a drug trafficking gang that used kids to transport narcotics across states

Police seized 63 grams of heroin from the teenager they apprehended

The Borivali police recently uncovered a drug smuggling operation that allegedly involved minors to transport narcotics into Mumbai. The case came to light on October 17 when a 16-year-old boy was arrested at the Sudhir Fadke flyover bridge in possession of heroin.

Acting on a tip-off, police set a trap near the bridge and apprehended the boy, recovering 33 grams of heroin with an estimated street value of R 3.30 lakh. Further investigation revealed that two men, Jahangir Gaur and Farhan Gaur, originally from the boy’s village in Uttarakhand and now residing in Dindoshi, had used the boy to smuggle the drugs into the city.

The boy, aware of his role, provided information that led the police to the suspects' rented house in Dindoshi. However, by the time officers arrived, the suspects had fled, locking the house. Upon breaking into the house, police discovered an additional 28 grams of heroin, worth R2.8 lakh, bringing the total seized amount to 63 grams, valued at approximately Rs 6.10 lakh. During interrogation, the boy disclosed that both absconding suspects had a criminal record under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act and were from his village. Following their instructions, he travelled to Mumbai and stayed with them. When he asked for payment, they gave him the drugs and sent him to Borivli with a phone number and photo of the intended recipient. However, the delivery was stopped when police intercepted him.

Under the guidance of DCP Anand Bhoite, Senior Police Inspector Maloji Shinde, and Police Inspector Pradeep Kala, the Borivli detection team successfully apprehended the boy. The search for the absconding suspects is ongoing.

Police suspect drug-smuggling gangs are using minors, believing that children face lighter penalties if caught. According to an officer, several smuggling rings in Mumbai rent houses and source drugs from suppliers in states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The suppliers typically travel to Mumbai by train or bus, deliver the drugs, and return with a commission. While many of these suppliers have been arrested, this is the first case where minors have been used as couriers.

