The Pune traffic police, seizing the occasion of Holi and Dhulivandan, has launched a massive crackdown on bike riders installing loud, modified silencers. As part of this special operation, road rollers were used to crush 1768 modified silencers.

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar had ordered action against such modified silencers. Under the supervision of Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjankumar Sharma and Additional Commissioner of Police (Eastern Region) Manoj Patil, 1768 modified silencers were seized and destroyed using a road roller.

Speaking to mid-day, Manoj Patil said, “This is one of the major actions taken against modified silencer bikes in the city. The number of reckless drivers violating traffic rules in Pune has been rising. Many youths modify or replace the silencers of motorcycles and other two-wheelers, driving recklessly at high speeds on public roads and in residential areas, creating loud, disruptive noise both day and night to grab attention.”

The drive was conducted jointly by the city police and traffic police at 70 checkpoints across the city. This deafening noise has been causing distress to senior citizens, women, and peace-loving residents. Numerous complaints from citizens prompted the city police to issue strict instructions for action against illegally modified silencers.

“A dedicated campaign was initiated to regulate silencers, and moving forward, action will also be taken against garage owners selling or installing such silencers. We direct vehicle owners to follow proper traffic rules and regulations,” an official stated.

Locals speak

Sagar Khot, a resident of Erandwane on Karve Road, said, “During any festival or major event celebrations or if India won a match, our area witnessed these fiery bikes plying on the road till midnight. Thanks to the traffic police, they have finally taken action against these nuisance creators.”

Sangita Kadam said, “Some riders drive these vehicles during the day and night as well. These bikes create a sound like bursting firecrackers. It was very painful. My child kept crying in fear. I think the authorities should take action against those who do the business of modifying these silencers.”

Other crackdowns

Just last week, the Pune City Traffic Police seized 17 bikes, majority of them Royal Enfield Bullets with modified silencers. The action was taken in the Bharati Vidyapeeth area, and fines totalling Rs 30,000 were imposed on the vehicle owners.

The Loni Kalbhor Police also took action against motorcycles with modified silencers, seizing 22 of them. In response to multiple complaints from residents about the deafening noise from these modified silencers, the Loni Kalbhor Police formed teams of four officers and 15 constables, assigning them to different areas within their jurisdiction. As part of the crackdown, officials seized 22 motorcycles and removed the modified silencers. The vehicle owners were fined R25,000 each and directed to reinstall the original silencers.